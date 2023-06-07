Ithala Bank rejects funding requests for KZN schools’ nutrition programme citing tender uncertainty

Durban – The state-owned bank Ithala has turned down funding requests from many of the desperate service providers contracted to the jinxed R2.1 billion KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education schools’ nutrition programme. The bank told IOL that the documentation provided by the applicants shows that they “do not meet the threshold of bankability” and it has an obligation to lend money where it is certain it will recoup it.

Some service providers alleged that they have not been paid for the month of April; even though the department had promised them that all processes for that payment would be done by 26 May 2023. “Ithala is not financing us and on the other side, we are not getting paid by the department on time. “Some of us have to rely on loan sharks to keep on delivering and that is not sustainable at all,” one service provider told IOL, threatening to quit.

Sitandiwe Dimba, reputation manager group marketing and communications at Ithala confirmed that they were unable to fund the service providers. "As a financial institution and as an institution that uses taxpayers' funds to assist businesspeople, the IDFC has an alienable duty to minimize risk. "To that end, it must satisfy itself of the ability to repay the loans extended to applicants, as stipulated by the National Credit Regulator and FICA.

“Given that the documents presented by the applicants so far, including one from the Department of Education, do not meet the threshold of bankability, the IDFC is currently unable to approve loans to participants in the National School Nutrition Programme,” Dimba told IOL on Wednesday. The spokesperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, Muzi Mahlambi, did not respond when asked about the unpaid service providers. The issue of funding from Ithala Bank was one of the issues raised in an internal memo dated 2 June 2023 signed by Nkosinathi Ngcobo, the department’s HoD (Head of Department).

Ngcobo expressed concern that some schools were threatening not to cook for learners until all their food stock for June had arrived. The non-delivery of the full stock has been attributed to struggling service providers unable to deliver the food on time. In the memo, Ngcobo admitted that the SLAs are key documents needed to secure funding from Ithala and other institutions.