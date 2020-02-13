Cope leader Mosioua 'Terror' Lekota has warned the EFF that its plans to disrupt the State of the Nation Address was a bad idea. Photo: GCIS

Cape Town - Cope leader Mosioua 'Terror' Lekota has warned the EFF that its plans to disrupt the State of the Nation Address was a bad idea. The EFF announced at the weekend that it would disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA if he failed to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Lekota reminded the EFF that the prerogative to appoint Cabinet ministers rests with the president and not Parliament.

Speaking to Independent Media, Lekota said SONA was not a place to deal with other issues either than the president's address.

“We will deal with it in the House, but it is not the time and the place to deal with that. Malema must know that removing a Cabinet minister is a prerogative of the president. However, SONA is not the place to deal with that,” said Lekota.