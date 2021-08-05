It’s a war: IEC and ANC versus DA over elections date

Johannesburg - A tug of political war is looming in political circles ahead of the upcoming local government elections as the DA has already indicated its intention to oppose the application of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to postpone elections until February. The DA announced their decision moments after the ANC told the media that they are going to support the IEC’s application in the Constitutional Court on Friday.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte was speaking to the media on Thursday when she announced that her party had already drafted its affidavit in support of the IEC’s application. But it appears that the ANC is not in support of the February deadline as recommended by the Moseneke Report – but has vowed to consult with other parties about the deadline. Duarte was adamant that her party and others needed more time to consult with the electorate and sell their respective election manifestos. Moments later, DA leader John Steenhuisen issued a statement that his party was going to oppose the IEC’s application in the Concourt.