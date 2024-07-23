‘It’s ActionSA’s wishful thinking’: Al Jama-ah insists Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda going nowhere

Leader of Al Jama-ah party, Ganief Hendricks on Tuesday insisted embattled Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is not leave the city’s apex position, despite claims by ActionSA that Gwamanda is on his way out. On Monday, IOL reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba made a U-turn, announcing that his party would work with the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg on condition that Al-Jamal-ah’s Kabelo Gwamanda be removed as executive mayor.

Mashaba has previously been vocal about not forming any relations with the ANC, insisting that the ANC was full of corruption and had no interest in uplifting the lives of South Africans. Mashaba went as far as rejecting an invitation to join the ANC-led government of national unity (GNU). In the latest turn of events, Mashaba said his party had agreed on a deal with ANC in Joburg which would see Gwamanda exiting. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers However, on Tuesday morning, Al Jama-ah party rubbished Mashaba’s claims.

“No, that is wishful thinking by ActionSA. They are doing this now because as you know there is a commission led by a judge where Herman Mashaba (in his capacity as then Joburg mayor) is going to ask why they established a rogue unit to conduct unlawful investigations on councillors and the procurement of a grabber. “The grabber was bought from Israel and only the president can approve such purchases. He (Mashaba) is about to be called to give evidence in front of a commission of inquiry, five senior advocates and a judge so they are jittery now and doing everything to try and grab the Speaker (position). They bought a grabber now they want to grab the Speaker … so that they can get out of this dilemma,” said Hendricks who is also Deputy Minister of Social Development. The grabber, as the spying equipment is called, was allegedly used to intercept phone calls and steal information from gadgets such as laptops and iPads.

On the latest political developments, ActionSA said its deal with the ANC would also see City of Johannesburg's Speaker, Margaret Arnolds from the African Independent Congress (AIC) vacating office. City of Johannesburg Speaker, Margaret Arnolds. File Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers The ActionSA deal will reportedly see Dada Morero, ANC Joburg’s current chairperson, who is currently Finance MMC, taking over the reins as mayor of Johannesburg. Hendricks said he is in Joburg for talks with the ANC, scheduled for Tuesday morning.

“No structure of the ANC has made any decisions. No structure of the ANC has asked Gwamanda to resign. As you know, a delegation led by Jeff Hadebe came to us, told us we are the only party that the ANC can trust, soon after that (Gauteng Premier Panyaza) Lesufi came to us and said Al Jama-ah take the lead, we are in a fix in the City of Joburg. Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers “We have done our job for 16 months. With the first mayor they were issues and they said please appoint another mayor, you are the only trusted party and so we have done well – two clean audits, three power stations, a hundred successful IDP projects over six months. It will take decades to clean up the mess that was caused by the ANC, the DA and ActionSA,” he said. Hendricks said if Gwamanda is asked by the ANC to leave, he would vacate the lofty position.

Mayor of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda. File Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers At a media briefing in Joburg on Monday, Mashaba said his party would vote with the ANC on an “issue-by-issue” basis in the council. “ActionSA has contemplated the fact that it holds a significant number of seats in Johannesburg, and we have concluded that the party cannot sit on its hands anymore as the City continues its downward spiral to the detriment of Joburg residents,” said Mashaba. “It is for this reason that ActionSA will adopt the role of the constructive opposition, as we have done in Parliament about the grand coalition, and will make our support available to any government in Johannesburg on an issue-by-issue basis.”