It’s finally happening. AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo to visit Zuma in Nkandla

Durban - After almost three weeks of planning and behind the scenes meetings, the King of AbaThembu, King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, will this coming Saturday pay a courtesy visit to Nkandla to see former president Jacob Zuma. During the nine-year presidency of Zuma between 2009 and 2018, the two had a frosty relationship with the king at some point implying that the former head of state was behind his arrest for assault and arson.

Seemingly all that is now behind them ahead of the visit that has drawn public interest just like the one last year when the leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, visited Zuma to have tea. The news about the mooted visit by the king of AbaThembu was first made public by the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), General Bantu Holomisa, on New Year’s Day. NEWS: AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo will this coming Saturday trek to Nkandla to visit former President #JacobZuma. Dalindyebo visit is meant to check on Zuma as an elder and how he is doing after last year's brief prison stint for contempt of the Concourt. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 19, 2022

Holomisa let the cat out of the bag while commenting on a Twitter post of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Zuma’s daughter who is the twin of Duduzane Zuma. Duduzile posted a picture of herself and Zuma and said the year 2022 was going to be a significant one as she would be turning 40 while her father would be turning 80. That prompted Holomisa to jokingly imply that Zuma was using some traditional concoction that was keeping him young and fresh while at the same time drawing people to him and asking him to share it with him. “Uzukungiphe lembiza uyiselayo Nxamalala. Happy New Year to you & your family. Emgidini wakwa Dali Mpofu, on 28/12/21, the King of the Thembus, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ordered Dali, Manyi and myself to organise a visit to your home.”

@AdvDali_Mpofu @MzwaneleManyi. #Siyeza,“ Holomisa said in response to Duduzile’s tweet, revealing that the King of AbaThembu from the Eastern Cape was keen to visit Zuma. Uzukungiphe lembiza uyiselayo Nxamalala. Happy New Year to you & your family .Emgidini wakwa Dali Mpofu, on 28/12/21, the King of the Thembus , Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo ordered Dali, Manyi & myself to organize a visit to your home @AdvDali_Mpofu @MzwaneleManyi . #Siyeza . — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 1, 2022 The spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, confirmed the visit. Some media reports have quoted Dalindyebo’s spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, saying the king would be visiting Zuma to see how he is doing following his brief prison stint last year.