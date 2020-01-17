Cape Town - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has social media users speculating about his employment status after he posted a cryptic message about being out of politics on Twitter.
Mboweni, who is leading South Africa’s delegation to Davos, posted the message on Friday as the ANC's National Executive Committee was meeting to discuss Eskom and other State-Owned Entities.
In his Twitter post on Friday Mboweni said: “Politics and longevity. Political history shows that overstaying your time in office is bad. Unlike royalty, you may be ejected from State House in an undignified manner. It is good to retire gracefully.”
He gave no further clarity on the meaning of his tweet.