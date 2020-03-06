NewsPolitics
In a series of tweets, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane gave a little more information on his One South Africa movement, but assured citizens that it won't be another party.
It's not a party, it's a movement, says Mmusi Maimane about his new venture

By Staff reporter

Cape Town - It's not a party, it's a movement.

This is what former Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane had to say about his new 'One South Africa' venture.

In a series of tweets, Maimane gave a little more information, but assured South Africans that it won't be another party.

In a video attached to the tweet, he explained further.

"Many people have been asking what distinguishes a party and a movement. Firstly, I think it's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.

"Values of an inclusive economy, a value of a future for SA, a value where our government accountable through direct election and electoral reform. A value where ultimately all of us can focus on ensuring all citizens can prosper together and live together peacefully. This is what One South Africa Movement is built on, it is focused on that and we are working all over the country to bring different races together, working together towards the shared prosperity of all South Africans."

Maimane slammed political parties for being too "self-interested" and not looking out for the interests of citizens.

"People are saying you should be a party but I'm saying the problem with parties is that often they are self-interested, often they choose their own people which you should vote for without knowing them. Whereas what we're saying is that we actually realise that South Africa needs change and the change is going to come when we find men and women all across the country who are committed to these values, who can stand and be able to bring change to their towns, provinces and ultimately our nation."

However, some Twitter users were sceptical. 

But Maimane stood his ground. 

