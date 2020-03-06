It's not a party, it's a movement, says Mmusi Maimane about his new venture

Cape Town - It's not a party, it's a movement. This is what former Democratic Alliance (DA) Mmusi Maimane had to say about his new 'One South Africa' venture. In a series of tweets, Maimane gave a little more information, but assured South Africans that it won't be another party. It’s not a party. It’s a movement. pic.twitter.com/TNaKnnGOUV — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 6, 2020

More details will follow in the coming days but understand this. We are creating an activist movement.



The key is activism. This is not about sitting around debating and chasing votes. This is about getting citizens involved in directly changing their local communities. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 6, 2020

In a video attached to the tweet, he explained further.

"Many people have been asking what distinguishes a party and a movement. Firstly, I think it's important to realise that all over the world more movements are starting. In fact, movements are a way to be able to mobilise all of society together around a common goal.

"Values of an inclusive economy, a value of a future for SA, a value where our government accountable through direct election and electoral reform. A value where ultimately all of us can focus on ensuring all citizens can prosper together and live together peacefully. This is what One South Africa Movement is built on, it is focused on that and we are working all over the country to bring different races together, working together towards the shared prosperity of all South Africans."

Maimane slammed political parties for being too "self-interested" and not looking out for the interests of citizens.

"People are saying you should be a party but I'm saying the problem with parties is that often they are self-interested, often they choose their own people which you should vote for without knowing them. Whereas what we're saying is that we actually realise that South Africa needs change and the change is going to come when we find men and women all across the country who are committed to these values, who can stand and be able to bring change to their towns, provinces and ultimately our nation."

However, some Twitter users were sceptical.

Go fetch all the black children you misled into supporting the DA. — EasyLikeSundayMorning (@Tibane_Shiko) March 6, 2020

How would you know this is indeed the right vehicle and again how can we trust you mara? I mean you have misled many south Africans.. — Labron (@Labron12642871) March 6, 2020

If it's a political formation its a political party Sir, dont be ashamed — Majozi (@JoeMajozie) March 6, 2020

So, does this movement include other party members? — PMO🇿🇦 (@Phehello_Mo) March 6, 2020

But Maimane stood his ground.

When I led in the other party I genuinely believed it was the right vehicle. Experience showed me that I was wrong. I then did what I had to do. I left and I am now trying to create a genuine vehicle for those who believe that South Africa can be united and equitable. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 6, 2020

We are creating a platform for activists to facilitate action driven reforms. We can’t wait for politics as usual. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 6, 2020