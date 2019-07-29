Jabu Mabuza, chairperson of the Eskom board. File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Jabu Mabuza has been appointed Eskom acting CEO and Eskom interim executive chairman, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday. Mabuza's appointment comes as Phakamani Hadebe prepares to leave the embattled power utility at the end of July, having announced his resignation as CEO back in May.

Hadebe cited health reasons for his departure.

Gordhan in a statement said: "I have informed the Eskom Annual General Meeting (AGM) this afternoon [Monday] of my decision to appoint Mabuza as the interim executive chairman for Eskom and acting CEO of Eskom Holdings.

"Mabuza will assume the duty as acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) for Eskom due to the resignation of Hadebe, who leaves Eskom on 31 July 2019. Within the three month period during which Mabuza will be the Executive Chairman and Acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO."