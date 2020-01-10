Cape Town - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza has resigned, the presidency announced on Friday.
"In his resignation letter, Mabuza apologised for Eskom's inability to meet the commitment it made to the president, the deputy president and the relevant ministers at a meeting on 11 December 2019 to avoid load shedding over this period," the presidency's statement said.
Mabuza was appointed Eskom chairman in January 2018. He has failed to turn around the fortunes of the troubled power utility despite numerous bailouts from National Treasury.