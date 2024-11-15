Jabu Mbalula’s appointment as acting Premier sparks outrage over political favouritism

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA have strongly criticised the African National Congress (ANC) for placing Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae on special leave amid corruption allegations, calling it a deliberate ploy to protect her from accountability. This comes after Letsoha-Mathae has faced allegations of receiving bribes, such as cash and luxury cars, from businessman Patrick Phuti in exchange for awarding a R269 million road construction tender.

Both parties have accused the ANC of prioritising internal political manoeuvring over genuine efforts to address corruption. The EFF expressed dismay over the "special leave", describing it as a loophole that allows Letsoha-Mathae to retain her position while facing corruption charges. "There is nothing special about this leave," the party said in a statement. "This highlights the ANC’s inability to apply its so-called step-aside policy effectively."

The EFF also criticised the appointment of Jabu Mbalula, brother of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, as acting premier, labelling it a reward for political loyalty. Mbalula was sworn-in as acting Premier on Thursday, November 14, and will be in this position until December 15. "Mbalula, implicated in corruption and wasteful expenditure in Mangaung Metro Municipality, is an insult to the people of the Free State," the EFF said.

They further alleged that the ANC is fostering a culture of corruption akin to that under former Free State Premier Ace Magashule. ActionSA echoed these concerns, with its Free State provincial chairperson, Patricia Kopane, accusing the ANC of selective justice. "While this may appear as a step toward accountability, it raises concerns about the integrity of the ANC’s actions.

‘’The Premier’s husband, Mangaung Metro Speaker Lawrence Mathae, and Speaker of the Free State Provincial Legislature Mxolisi Dukwana, are similarly implicated and must also step aside," she said. The swift appointment of Mbalula as acting premier also drew sharp criticism from ActionSA. "This calculated move prioritises political loyalty over genuine accountability," said Kopane.

ActionSA has called for the immediate suspension of all implicated officials to allow for impartial investigations by the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the Public Protector. "Allowing implicated officials to retain positions of influence undermines the Free State’s public trust, which is already fragile due to pervasive issues of unemployment, poverty, and corruption," Kopane said. The EFF has urged the ANC to support its motion for Letsoha-Mathae’s removal if the party cannot act decisively.

"The time has come for proactive leadership. History has no blank pages; the ANC must decide which side of history they wish to stand on," the EFF said. ActionSA reaffirmed its commitment to ethical governance and vowed to continue holding officials accountable. "Only with genuine accountability and transparent action can the Free State hope to rebuild trust and deliver the services its people deserve," Kopane concluded.