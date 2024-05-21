Independent Online
Jabulani Khumalo takes fight to remove Jacob Zuma as MK Party leader to Electoral Court

Umkhonto weSizwe Party founder Jabulani Khumalo's bid to have Jacob Zuma removed as the MK Party leader will be heard in the Electoral Court on Tuesday. File picture: Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Media

Umkhonto weSizwe Party founder Jabulani Khumalo's bid to have Jacob Zuma removed as the MK Party leader will be heard in the Electoral Court on Tuesday.

Khumalo is hopeful that the court will declare Zuma's move to the party's leadership invalid.

Furthermore, he wants the court to compel the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to register him as the party's leader, adding that Zuma was ‘fraudulently’ occupying the position.

Khumalo, who founded the MK Party in December last year. He was then ousted from the party in April.

Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

At the time, the MK Party issued a statement saying it was "cleansing itself".

Khumalo was expelled alongside Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson.

MK Party founder, Jabulani Khumalo. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Khumalo then approached the IEC demanding that Zuma be removed as both the face and president of the MK Party.

At the time, the IEC said: “The Commission reiterates its stance that it does not involve itself in internal affairs of political parties.

“Additionally, the Commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since April 10, 2024.”

If the court rules in Khumalo’s favour, this will be another blow to the country’s former president who on Monday was told he cannot stand as a Member of Parliament (MP).

