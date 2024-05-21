Jabulani Khumalo takes fight to remove Jacob Zuma as MK Party leader to Electoral Court

Furthermore, he wants the court to compel the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to register him as the party's leader, adding that Zuma was ‘fraudulently’ occupying the position. Khumalo, who founded the MK Party in December last year. He was then ousted from the party in April.

Picture: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers At the time, the MK Party issued a statement saying it was "cleansing itself". Khumalo was expelled alongside Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson.

MK Party founder, Jabulani Khumalo. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL Khumalo then approached the IEC demanding that Zuma be removed as both the face and president of the MK Party.

At the time, the IEC said: “The Commission reiterates its stance that it does not involve itself in internal affairs of political parties. “Additionally, the Commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since April 10, 2024.”