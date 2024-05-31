Jabulani Khumalo wants Jacob Zuma removed as MK Party leader

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) founder, Jabulani Khumalo, will head to the Electoral Court on Monday in his fight to have Jacob Zuma removed as the party's leader. He hopes that the court will declare Zuma's move to the party's leadership as invalid and wants the court to compel the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to register him as the party's leader, adding that Zuma was ‘fraudulently’ occupying the position.

Khumalo, who founded the MK Party in December last year, was then ousted from the party in April. Khumalo was expelled alongside Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson. If the court rules in Khumalo’s favour, this will be another blow to the country’s former president who on Monday was told he cannot stand as a Member of Parliament (MP). The IEC confirmed that it has received a letter from Khumalo.

“The Commission reiterates its stance that it does not involve itself in internal affairs of political parties. “Additionally, the Commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Mr Jacob Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since April 10, 2024,” the IEC said in a statement. The MK Party has done extremely well in results released so far, taking away substantial votes from the ruling African National Congress.