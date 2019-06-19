Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu will lead a community mobilisation programme ahead of the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: Chantall Presence/ANA

Port Elizabeth - Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu will lead a community mobilisation programme ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), starting with a walkabout from 6.30am. Mthembu, who is responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, will also distribute leaflets at the Grand Parade and engage commuters at the taxi rank and Cape Town train station.

The SONA 2019 will be delivered within the "context of the current strides made by government to respond to the various challenges facing the country", the Presidency said in a statement.

The address also takes place as South Africa prepares to celebrate 25 years of freedom and democracy.

African News Agency (ANA)