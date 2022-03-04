Jacob Mamabolo warns companies of action if they fail to finish projects

Johannesburg - Gauteng Public Transport and Roads MEC Jacob Mamabolo has warned companies contracted to deliver transport infrastructure projects of new measures aimed at ending non-compliance with legal contracts. The Gauteng Transport Compliance Office announced this week that the measures will ensure that transport infrastructure projects are delivered on time, cost effectively and are of a high quality.

Story continues below Advertisment

In case of poor project performance, the compliance office may terminate such contracts and blacklist companies that continue to undermine signed contracts with the department. “The compliance office is one of the critical mechanisms in the delivery of projects, as it is responsible for enforcing compliance with contractual and legislative obligations stated in the contracts that the department signs with the service providers. "Construction projects in the private sector such as malls are often delivered on time and within budget. The same should happen with the department's construction projects,” he said.

Mamabolo was speaking during the official launch of K73 (Allandale Road) construction project in Waterfall, Midrand on Friday. Mamabolo said the R300 million project, located between Kyalami Racetrack to the west, Mall of Africa to the east and Waterfall Estate to the south and Vorna Valley to the north, involves the construction of a twin carriageway of the new road section between Montrose Road and Allandale Road, upgrading of a section of Woodmead Drive and Allandale Road between Harry Galaun and Pitts Avenue. He said that the works are being carried out as part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s Ntirhisano service delivery outreach programme aimed at resolving service delivery challenges in the province.

Story continues below Advertisment

“As Premier David Makhura stated during his State of the Province Address, infrastructure investment remains a key catalyst for the growth of our economy. Our investments in infrastructure will result in the creation of efficiencies in the economy and stimulate economic growth and job creation,” he said. Mamabolo said this project is set to be completed in August 2023 and will be constantly monitored through the recently introduced Digital Turnaround of Transport Infrastructure which includes the Daily Reporting Tool, Project Management Dashboard, Project Readiness Matrix as well as the Transport Infrastructure Compliance Office. “We are currently finalising the performance Service Level Agreement (SLA) that will be signed by all the service providers, in addition to the contracts, and the compliance office will ensure that the reporting and updating of the digital tools are complied with. In case of non-compliance, the law will take its full course. This will include all the remedies available in the contracts and SLA,” Mamabolo said.

Story continues below Advertisment

He emphasised that these measures are aimed at augmenting the existing project management processes, ensuring that challenges are identified and resolved earlier to avoid delays and disruptions to projects through the Transport Infrastructure House (TIH). Mamabolo appealed to motorists to be patient, tolerant and careful as the rehabilitation work will result in traffic delays and inconvenience to motorists travelling along this route. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment