Jacob Zuma and MKMVA locked in marathon meeting
Durban - Almost four hours after arriving at former President Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla, the leadership of uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) was still locked in a meeting with him.
Early this week, the national executive committee (NEC) of the MKMVA resolved to trek to Nkandla in northern KZN to offer Zuma some spiritual support as he faces off with the Zondo commission. The commission wants Zuma to appear before it as instructed by the Constitutional Court last month.
However, Zuma says the court and the commission have ganged up against him in order to force his appearance. In his defiance, the former president said he was prepared to be jailed for his stance.
Ahead of the MKMVA's visit, the entrance of the Zuma home was a hive of activity with former MK soldiers parading and singing songs in support of the former statesman. In one song, the group of about 50 MKMVA members in military insignia sang a song saying "Zuma is our commander."
Video: Sihle Mavuso
Around 1pm, a convoy of black luxury sedans pulled up outside the home and MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe and the association's spokesperson, Carl Niehaus emerged. They were given a guard of honour by the parading MKMVA members and walked into the meeting with Zuma.
Before walking into the meeting, Niehaus told the media camped at the doorsteps of the Zuma home that the meeting would take about three hours. He also assured the media contingent that they would brief the media after meeting with Zuma.
Political Bureau