Jacob Zuma and MKMVA locked in marathon meeting

Durban - Almost four hours after arriving at former President Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla, the leadership of uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) was still locked in a meeting with him.

Early this week, the national executive committee (NEC) of the MKMVA resolved to trek to Nkandla in northern KZN to offer Zuma some spiritual support as he faces off with the Zondo commission. The commission wants Zuma to appear before it as instructed by the Constitutional Court last month.

However, Zuma says the court and the commission have ganged up against him in order to force his appearance. In his defiance, the former president said he was prepared to be jailed for his stance.

Ahead of the MKMVA's visit, the entrance of the Zuma home was a hive of activity with former MK soldiers parading and singing songs in support of the former statesman. In one song, the group of about 50 MKMVA members in military insignia sang a song saying "Zuma is our commander."