Former president Jacob Zuma attended the party's KwaZulu-Natal Siyanqoba rally in Pietermaritzburg.

Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma attended the party's KwaZulu-Natal Siyanqoba rally in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday. Zuma received a loud welcomed by the party's faithful supporters at Wadley stadium with chants of "Zuma, Zuma, Zuma" when he arrived and whenever his name was mentioned. The former president arrived before 2pm and was ushered to the stage. He was expected to address the gathering.

There was no official word on why he did not attend the main gathering in Gauteng and opted to come to his stronghold of Moses Mabhida region.

Meanwhile, the party's provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, while addressing the party's supporters, said the party would triumph on Wednesday as the people of KZN, "From Harry Gwala (on the south of the province) to Far North (Umkhanyakude)" will give the party their vote.

"As the ANC, we are saying each and every person should go out Wednesday and vote for the ANC. Starting with the special vote tomorrow, we must go out and vote for the African National Congress in our numbers," Zikalala said.

He said the party will not need to form a coalition with any other party after May 8 as the party will get an overwhelming victory.

"We will govern alone as we will have an overwhelming win," he said.

Political Bureau