Jacob Zuma: Black parties are increasing by the day, so they fight among one another

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma has questioned why there are so many political parties in South Africa. He said the squabbles happen because the parties are being used so that there is no unity. “The white parties have been reducing since our freedom, they are consolidating their power. The black parties are increasing by the day so that we have to be fighting amongst ourselves all the time, swearing at one another, going to parliament instead of discussing how we develop this country but wanting to show the others how wrong they are. Where is Pan Africanism there of uniting to go forward?” Zuma said.

“What is worse is that these political parties that emerged are paid by white people in order to make us what we are, not what we are supposed to be.” He said it was a concern that a majority of black children don't have money to go to school while their white counterparts never have such problems. “That tells you that we must look back at what the South African people said in the Freedom Charter about education, which is important to help make us to be what we are supposed to be, run our country in the manner in which we are supposed to.

“I can tell you even the squabbles in politics are part of that problem because we are used in the majority of cases and we don’t come together. Pan Africanism is scarce amongst ourselves,” Zuma said He said the time has come for Africans to run their own affairs to influence the kind of education that is going to build an African child to become a better citizen in his own country. “Pan Africans, the time has come that those of our people who are experts and professors somewhere else come back to be with us. One of the things we have to do is teach ourselves how to love and respect ourselves as Pan Africanism, nobody is going to help us to do so.”

He said there were nations in the world who have their own customs and no one is looked down upon. Africans want to imitate them because they (Africans) think they are better. He urged Africans to be proud of themselves. “Pan Africanism means we should take a decision not to fight amongst ourselves.” Zuma was addressing a number of young people in a virtual programme organised by a team called President of the People Fan Club, in a programme titled: “Umrabulo with Msholozi”.

One of the organisers, Onica Maphisa said they were trying to reposition Zuma in the mainstream media because he is one of the most celebrated, loved, progressive and father of free education, father of radical transformation. “We are running two weekly programs where Zuma is going to address matters of national importance. Two weeks ago we launched Zuma as the lifetime president of the people because we believe he is the only person who remains and still cares about the African child,” said Maphisa. She said Zuma wants to change the mindset of an African child.

“My comrades and I are working on my last dream to establish an institution that is going to be dealing with Pan African teaching,” Zuma said. He said his aim was to liberate the mind of a black person. “It is crucial for us to do so. Nobody will help us except ourselves. Education is key for the development of any nation and young people must stand up on this and identify their issues.”

He said he was surprised that after South Africa agreed there's going to be free education, there are children that can't find their way because of financial problems. "We are delaying the development of our country. Comrades, as the youth, it is in your hands," Zuma said.