Jacob Zuma Foundation concerned by Zondo commission’s amended notice

Durban - Hours before the lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma and those of the State Capture commission square off, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has expressed concern over the conduct of the secretariat of the latter. The foundation argues that it’s not fair for the secretariat of the commission to file an amended subpoena application just a few days before the application is heard by the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. In a statement issued on Thursday, the foundation said Zuma’s lawyers got the amended notice late on Monday and they were not given sufficient time as the matter would be argued before Zondo on Friday. “This is done at this late stage and a few days before an already set date for this pre-determined application. The dates therein sought are the same date chairperson Zondo has already publicly announced," the foundation said in a statement on Thursday. According to the amended application, the secretariat of the commission seeks an order from Zondo to authorise it to issue summons to compel Zuma to appear before the commission to answer questions from November 16 to 20 this year.

It vehemently argues that the dates had already been publicly announced by Zondo and this shows apparent bias.

"A question that the legal team might need to deal with is whether the chairperson of the commission can informally nullify his own ruling and simply move on?

’’It is regrettable that the secretariat, without acknowledging its erroneous understanding in this regard, has sought to surreptitiously smuggle a new application on the back of the original one that has become moot.

’’We are utterly disappointed with this back-hand approach by such an important legal forum. It confirms our fear that this commission seeks to prejudice (former) president Zuma in every respect,” the foundation added.

Before this verbal battle, the commission and Zuma locked horns over the decision on September 21, to announce “non-negotiable dates” for Zuma to appear before it.

Zuma and his foundation argued that “by calling the media conference, the chairperson has jeopardized a great opportunity for cooperation.”

A few days later after this statement, Zuma’s lawyer, advocate Eric Mabuza, wrote to Zondo, asking him to recuse himself when Zuma appears before the commission. One of the reasons cited was that there is a personal matter that once pitted Zuma against Zondo.

The spokesperson of the commission, Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela, was yet to respond to the accusations made by the foundation. Stemela was also asked whether Zondo would consider Zuma’s request to recuse himself.

Political Bureau