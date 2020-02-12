Cape Town - Former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers have distanced their client from Parliament’s statement that the ex-head of state will attend the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
In a statement on Wednesday the lawyers said Zuma will not make it due to ill-health.
“As President Zuma’s attorneys of record, we have noted the statement attributed to the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, in which it is claimed that President Jacob Zuma will attend the South African State of the Nation Address taking place on the 13th of February 2020. We do not know how and where Parliament obtained this incorrect information,” read the statement.
“Our instructions remain that President Zuma is currently receiving medical treatment in a foreign country, and will therefore, not be attending the SONA,” it added.
This was after the the Jacob Zuma Foundation had also entered the fray and denied that Zuma would make it to the event.