Johannesburg - Political experts anticipate that former president Jacob Zuma will exercise restraint when he takes the stand for the second time at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture next week.
According to political analyst Ralph Mathekga, Zuma has been suffering extensively in his court challenges, such as with the defamation case brought against him by former tourism minister and ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom, who Zuma called an enemy agent in a tweet.
“I’m expecting to see him quite subdued, but relentless in the same attitude of not believing that there was state capture,” Mathekga said.
He said that the way in which Zuma engaged the commission in answering questions showed he had no intention of lending it credibility.
Zuma’s upcoming appearance at the commission comes barely a week after he appeared before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges.