Durban - As former President Jacob Zuma faces a cash crunch to finance his costly legal defence in a bid to avoid prosecution, his clan says it is willing to help him financially.
The leader of the Zuma clan, Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, said if Zuma ever made a request to be helped, they would oblige.
Inkosi Zuma’s comments come after he was quizzed on the former president’s appeal process.
“If we have something to offer, we can help him. He does indicate that he is facing some financial challenges, and we could meet to help him with what we can afford,” Inkosi Zuma said.
Zuma told his supporters in Pietermaritzburg in May that the “State is not paying for me and I have to sell my socks and hat”.