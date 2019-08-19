Following several cryptic tweets which seemed to take a dig at his detractors and Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma has gone quiet on Twitter. File picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Durban - Following several cryptic tweets last week which seemed to take a dig at his detractors, former president Jacob Zuma has gone quiet on the popular social media platform. Zuma, nonetheless was trending on Monday due to former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana’s appearance before the Zondo Commission. In two cryptic tweets on August 12 Zuma posted “Kubi! Ongcwelengcwele abathi bafaka Impi yokulwa neNkohlakalo, yibo manje abamanaphanapha udaka lweNkohlakala nobugebengu. Kazi iyozala nkomoni.” This means: “Things are bad, the same people who came to power on the promise that they will fight corruption are now tainted by corruption and criminality. I wonder what will be the end result”.

He also posted: “Webakwethu!! Kubi! Iyabhubhudl’inkezo. Iwa libheke Umoya. Sengathi bakhona abazoyikhotha imbenge yomile.” With this tweet Zuma once more appeared to be taking aim at Ramaphosa as the tweet, when translated, means that there were people who were about to face the consequences for their involvement in corruption.

Since then the former president has been quiet on Twitter, despite further Ramaphosa leaks emerging and the seventh anniversary of the Marikana tragedy.

Zuma's tweets last week came in the wake of the leaked emails scandal which revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was aware of the identities of those funding his ANC presidential campaign in the lead up to the party’s 54th national conference in Nasrec and seemed to suggest that Zuma was taking a dig at Ramaphosa.

The former president is expected to appear in the Durban High Court on Wednesday where will come face to face with Derek Hanekom, with the latter suing Zuma after the former head of state referred to him as a known enemy agent in relation to EFF leader Julius Malema claiming that Hanekom had conspired with the EFF in a bid to oust Zuma from the presidency.

