Jacob Zuma refuses examination by NPA medical team

Former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly has refused to be medically examined by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointed doctors. This, according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, comes as the former president is apparently tired of his ill health being doubted.

Zuma, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, was hospitalised days after his arrest. A media report reads that foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi accused the State of "second guessing" the medical report produced by the military doctors responsible for Zuma's wellbeing by seeking to have him examined by their own doctors. “All President Zuma says in all this is that because his name is involved, now all of a sudden, somebody must think that now there’s some shenanigans,” said Manyi.

"They are saying (to the military doctors): we don’t believe you. Your professional integrity means nothing," Manyi said. "What nonsense is this?" NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga declined to respond to Mr Manyi's statement. “We will deal with this matter in court,” Mhaga told Independent Media. KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Piet Koen ordered that the NPA "may grant a medical practitioner of its choice to examine Mr Zuma to assess his ability to stand trial for corruption and for that doctor to be a witness, if necessary".

About two weeks ago, the Department of Correctional Services confirmed that Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on 14 August. The department said Zuma was scheduled for further surgery. Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said a medical report was submitted to the court and the NPA on Friday.

“The NPA is still dealing and examining the report to be able to form a view in terms of the way forward. Reports that president Zuma has refused are ahead of us,” Manyi said. On the consent issue, Manyi’s view is that if Zuma refused to give consent then it is his constitutional right to do so and if he doesn’t give it then that’s the way the story ends. *This is a developing story.