Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma has finally broken his silence on the raging nasty legal battle between the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and the Public Protector, who are in a battle over his past tax records.
Zuma says the Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane should be given the records as requested and she must not be hindered in doing her work.
The court battle before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was sparked by Mkhwebane’s request to SARS to have Zuma’s tax records in order to carry out an investigation. This comes after it was alleged in a book by Jacques Pauw that Zuma received R1 million a month from Durban businessman Roy Moodley.
SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter argued that this information should remain within his agency’s orbit and she wants the court to bar Mkhwebane from getting them.
In a thread posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Zuma said no one has consulted him about the matter and heard about it once it was in the public domain. He insisted he has nothing to hide.