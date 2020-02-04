Durban - Organisers of the “Hands-Off Zuma” campaign” have told former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters to stay away from the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where his corruption, money laundering and racketeering Arms Deal trial was set to get under way.
Sources close to Zuma, including his nephew Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, the JG Zuma Foundation, and his supporters, the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Champions, have all confirmed that as Zuma would not be in court, they too would not be showing up for the proceedings.
Although those close to Zuma have been mum on the location where he is said to be receiving treatment, media reports suggest that Zuma has gone to Cuba for treatment.
Nkosentsha Shezi, chairperson of RET Champions, said they had issued notices to Zuma’s supporters not to attend the court proceedings, as no buses had been organised to transport them to Pietermaritzburg where they often gather at Freedom Park Square opposite the high court to be addressed by Zuma during his many court cases.
“I can confirm from correspondence by the JG Zuma Foundation, that he is receiving medical treatment, but I can’t say where exactly. We just wish him a speedy recovery,” Shezi said.