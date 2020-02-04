Jacob Zuma supporters urged not to pitch up at court as he will be absent









Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS Durban - Organisers of the “Hands-Off Zuma” campaign” have told former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters to stay away from the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where his corruption, money laundering and racketeering Arms Deal trial was set to get under way. Sources close to Zuma, including his nephew Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, the JG Zuma Foundation, and his supporters, the Radical ­Economic Transformation (RET) Champions, have all confirmed that as Zuma would not be in court, they too would not be showing up for the proceedings. Although those close to Zuma have been mum on the location where he is said to be receiving treatment, media reports suggest that Zuma has gone to Cuba for treatment. Nkosentsha Shezi, chairperson of RET Champions, said they had issued notices to Zuma’s supporters not to attend the court proceedings, as no buses had been organised to transport them to Pietermaritzburg where they often gather at Freedom Park Square opposite the high court to be addressed by Zuma during his many court cases. “I can confirm from correspondence by the JG Zuma Foundation, that he is receiving medical treatment, but I can’t say where exactly. We just wish him a speedy recovery,” Shezi said.

The notices sent to Zuma’s supporters reads: “We have been reliably told that former president Jacob Zuma will not be going to the court in Pietermaritzburg on February 4, 2020.

“We urge (the) forces to stand down. We will not be attending the court. But we will mobilise (his supporters) for his next court appearance.”

Zuma’s nephew Simphiwe Zuma also urged supporters not go to the court. Although his nephew confirmed that Zuma was receiving medical attention, he would not be drawn on his whereabouts, saying it was confidential information for the Zuma family.

Zuma’s legal representatives also previously told the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he would not be appearing before the commission due to ill health, after he was to due make his second appearance late last month.

It is unclear what Zuma’s legal representatives and the State will be submitting to the court on Tuesday.

Political Bureau