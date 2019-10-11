Durban - Former President Jacob Zuma lost his bid to have corruption charges against him quashed by the High Court. The charges relate to biolllions of rands in allegedly corrupt deals during the process of upgrading South Africa's weaponry.
Zuma displayed his typical smile and laughter after a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court had dismissed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution for his arms deal corruption charges.
Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esten Steyn spent less than five minutes delivering judgment on Friday.
Reading the judgment, Mnguni said three Zuma’s applications were dismissed with costs. The judges also dismissed another application by Zuma’s co-accused French arms company Thales South Africa for a stay of prosecution.
“The application brought by Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma … for the permanent stay is dismissed with costs,” read the court order.