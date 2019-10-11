Jacob Zuma, Thales graft trial to resume on Tuesday









South Africa - Durban - 11 October 2019 - Former president Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution was on Friday dismissed with costs by the Pietermaritzburg High Court. He was in court to hear the ruling. By 8:30am no supporters had arrived and only Black Land Forum and Zuma ally Andile Mngxitama and former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe had arrived. The Pietermaritzburg High Court was expected to deliver its ruling in the civil matter at 9:30am. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - Former President Jacob Zuma lost his bid to have corruption charges against him quashed by the High Court. The charges relate to biolllions of rands in allegedly corrupt deals during the process of upgrading South Africa's weaponry. Zuma displayed his typical smile and laughter after a full bench of the Pietermaritzburg High Court had dismissed his application for a permanent stay of prosecution for his arms deal corruption charges. Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esten Steyn spent less than five minutes delivering judgment on Friday. Reading the judgment, Mnguni said three Zuma’s applications were dismissed with costs. The judges also dismissed another application by Zuma’s co-accused French arms company Thales South Africa for a stay of prosecution. “The application brought by Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma … for the permanent stay is dismissed with costs,” read the court order.

Since their applications had been dismissed Zuma would on Tuesday appear at the same court to face charges of fraud, money laundering, racketeering and corruption as it was alleged that he received bribes for the arms deal.

After the judgment, a smiling Zuma walked out accompanied by his senior ANC backers.

Outside the court he was seen sharing jokes with among others former KwaZulu-Natal speaker Meshack Radebe, MPL Bishop Vusi Dube and his legal team.

As the former president who was dressed in a black suit, a white shirt and red tie walked towards journalists, they hoped that he was going to offer the comment, but instead he just said “sanibona bo” and disappeared down the steps.

Political Bureau