Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Rogan Ward/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma has thanked his supporters on Twitter for their well wishes, saying "ÿour messages have been overwhelming during this difficult time". On Friday the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that embattled Zuma had been admitted at a Durban hospital for an unknown ailment. Zuma was hospitalised for a whole week. The foundation said it was unknown what Zuma was suffering from, and asked for him to be given space to recoup. The foundation also said the public would be advised at a later stage as to when would Zuma be able to appear before the commission.

Thank you all for the well wishes. Your messages have been overwhelming during this difficult time. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) November 9, 2019

Messages of support for the former president has flooded in on social media.

Zuma was only discharged on Thursday, the day Judge Dhaya Pillay turned down his application to appeal a judgment that found him guilty of defaming former minister Derek Hanekom.

When the litigation case was heard in the Durban High Court, Pillay had found Zuma guilty of defamation by posting on his Twitter account that Hanekom “was known enemy agent”.

Zuma had made the statement in response to EFF leader Julius Malema’s statement that alleged that Hanekom had collaborated with opposition parties in getting Zuma removed as state president through a vote of no confidence.

Instead of Zuma complying with the previous judgment by removing the tweet, he kept it and appealed the ruling.

Zuma had been due to appear before the commission next week, but commission spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela told the media that Zuma’s legal team had revealed that he was unable to attend due to illness.

