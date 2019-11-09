Durban - Former president Jacob Zuma has thanked his supporters on Twitter for their well wishes, saying "ÿour messages have been overwhelming during this difficult time".
On Friday the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that embattled Zuma had been admitted at a Durban hospital for an unknown ailment.
Zuma was hospitalised for a whole week.
The foundation said it was unknown what Zuma was suffering from, and asked for him to be given space to recoup. The foundation also said the public would be advised at a later stage as to when would Zuma be able to appear before the commission.