Durban - Amid persistent reports that he is “ill” and getting intensive medical attention on the island of Cuba, former President Jacob Zuma is, in two weeks time, set to make a major public appearance in KZN.
Zuma is billed to confer the winner's awards at the 11th edition of the annual JG Zuma chess tournament. The tournament was started by him in 2008 and named after him.
The day-long tournament would be held in Mandeni on the KZN north coast on December 23.
According to a poster doing the rounds on social media, entry would be free and chess fanatics are urged to enter. According to the poster, Zuma would take part. The poster reads: "Awards the patron of the JGZF (Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma Foundation, H.E (His Excellency) J.G Zuma.”
The chairperson of the foundation, Dudu Myeni, confirmed that the chess tournament was legitimate and the programme would be staged as announced in it.