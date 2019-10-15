Former President Jacob Zuma during his first appearance before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in July. PHOTO: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former President Jacob Zuma will be back in the hot seat at the Zondo commission next week.

The former president's return follows his first appearance in July that saw groups of people being bused in for several few days to support him. 

Zuma denied state capture allegations levelled against him by former government leaders such as ex-finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, ex-cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and ex-government spokesman Themba Maseko. 

The former president instead dropped bombshells before the commission, accusing Ramatlhodi and former SA National Defence Force chief Siphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid-era spies. He further claimed that there has always been a plot by some of his comrades in the governing African National Congress (ANC) to have him removed from politics.

Witnesses before the commission accused Zuma of aiding and abetting the fugitive Gupta family in raking in billions of rands through questionable state contracts. The Guptas, led by brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, left South Africa in haste in 2016 as growing state capture allegations against them and a circle of politicians came to light.

Since its inception in 2018, witnesses have testified on alleged looting and state capture within law enforcement authorities, at state-owned enterprises such as SA Airways, Eskom, Transnet, gifts and kickbacks to politicians by Bosasa executives in exchange of lucrative state contracts, and the botched Vrede dairy project in the Free State.

Zuma is scheduled to testify from 21st to 25th October and again from 11th and to 15th November.

African News Agency/ANA