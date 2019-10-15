Former President Jacob Zuma during his first appearance before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in July. PHOTO: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former President Jacob Zuma will be back in the hot seat at the Zondo commission next week. The former president's return follows his first appearance in July that saw groups of people being bused in for several few days to support him.

Zuma denied state capture allegations levelled against him by former government leaders such as ex-finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, ex-cabinet minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and ex-government spokesman Themba Maseko.

The former president instead dropped bombshells before the commission, accusing Ramatlhodi and former SA National Defence Force chief Siphiwe Nyanda of being apartheid-era spies. He further claimed that there has always been a plot by some of his comrades in the governing African National Congress (ANC) to have him removed from politics.

Witnesses before the commission accused Zuma of aiding and abetting the fugitive Gupta family in raking in billions of rands through questionable state contracts. The Guptas, led by brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, left South Africa in haste in 2016 as growing state capture allegations against them and a circle of politicians came to light.