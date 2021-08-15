Jacob Zuma to undergo further surgery this week

Former president Jacob Zuma will undergo further surgery this coming week, following a surgical procedure on Saturday. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has confirmed that Zuma remains in hospital outside Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15 month sentence.

“Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August 2021, with other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible,” the department said in a statement. “As inmates are placed in correctional centres involuntarily, the state has a total and inescapable responsibility and duty to care for them in a manner that does not violate or compromise their constitutional rights, which include access to health care.” The department has appealed to the public to refrain from speculating on the health of Zuma and allow medical practitioners space to continue providing quality healthcare to him.