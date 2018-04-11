Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma turned 76 on Thursday and former public protector, Thuli Madonsela, was among the people to wish him "happy birthday".

Madonsela was public protector when she launched a probe into state capture, which has snared Zuma's close associates the Gupta brothers who have fled the country amid reports that law enforcement agencies in SA are after them.

Billionaire brothers Ajay, Atul and Tony Gupta are accused of taking control of state entities, where they allegedly exercised undue influence and siphoned off huge amounts of money. They are thought to have fled to Dubai.

"Happy birthday former President Jacob Zuma. Blessings in the year ahead," tweeted Madonsela.

Happy birthday former President Jacob Zuma. Blessings in the year ahead pic.twitter.com/sSRCtFi6xL — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) April 12, 2018

Zuma resigned as state president in February. Decade-old corruption charges have since been reinstated against Zuma.

African News Agency/ANA