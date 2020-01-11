Kimberley - Former President Jacob Zuma will not be attending the ANC's 108 birthday celebrations in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.
According to sources, Zuma will not be attending the annual ANC January 8 Statement because he was suffering from an eye condition and he recently underwent an operation in Cuba last month.
Zuma recieved a roaring welcome at last years January 8 event at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban but snubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration in May last year, along as both State of the Nation addresses last year.