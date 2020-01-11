Jacob Zuma will not attend ANC's 108 celebrations in Kimberley









DANCING: Former President Jacob Zuma dancing with the MKVA veterans. Kimberley - Former President Jacob Zuma will not be attending the ANC's 108 birthday celebrations in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

According to sources, Zuma will not be attending the annual ANC January 8 Statement because he was suffering from an eye condition and he recently underwent an operation in Cuba last month.

Zuma recieved a roaring welcome at last years January 8 event at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban but snubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration in May last year, along as both State of the Nation addresses last year.





The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed to Independent Media that Zuma had not been well and was medicaly treated abroad.





"The former president is in good spirits and appreciates the support he has received in the last few weeks. Yes, he has been treated abroad. This year will be busy for him as he will be focusing on projects that are close to his heart," the foundation said.





Political Bureau