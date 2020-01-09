Kimberley - Former president Jacob Zuma will not undergo a public lie detector test to prove his claims that one of his former ministers, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, was an apartheid spy recruited in the 1980s while studying in Lesotho.
Ramatlhodi, the former mineral resources and public administration minister, told Independent Media on Thursday afternoon in Kimberley that his bid to have Zuma dragged back to the state capture commission did not yield the desired results.
The Judge Raymond Zondo led commission was where he made the spy allegations and Ramatlhodi wanted him to be forced to undergo a public lie detector test. He was told this would not happen.
Ramatlhodi exclusively told Independent Media that he wrote to the commission a few weeks after the claims were made in the early July last year, but the commission said it does not have a provision to force witnesses who had come before it to do that.
Instead, Ramatlhodi said, the commission asked him to prepare a sworn affidavit to state his side of the story and the content of the affidavit was supposed to be put before Zuma during his aborted appearance which was first billed for mid-November last year.