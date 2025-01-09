Jacob Zuma’s strategy to exploit ANC loopholes

Former President Jacob Zuma understands that it is nearly impossible for him to be a member of the ANC and the MK party. According to political analysts, his strategy is to distract the ANC and create headaches for the party while shifting focus away from the ANC's 113th birthday celebration.

On Wednesday, the ANC’s birthday, Zuma sent his former party a letter demanding the reversal of his expulsion and reinstatement. The ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, dismissed the demand. Mbalula responded on the sidelines of the party’s birthday celebrations on Robben Island: “Zuma is a ridiculous old man who thrives on disunity for his interests.” Independent political analyst and senior lecturer at the University of Limpopo, Dr. Metji Makgoba, said Zuma exposed loopholes in the ANC.

“From a distance, the issue looks strange because Zuma represents members of the MK party while asking his former political party to reinstate him. However, he is trying to distract the ANC and create a headache. He knew the ANC would likely look at this issue immaturely as it transpired and attempt to mock Zuma instead of treating it as a serious reputational crisis to the ANC,” he said. Makgoba felt that Zuma was aiming for Mbalula's reckless comments. “Firstly, his letter is very tricky and complex because it forces the ANC to spend more time on the issue of the termination of membership. At the same time, they are responsible for regrouping and regaining their support.

“While the matter can be resolved by showing Zuma and the public that they have followed the right processes to expel him, Zuma is aware that the ANC may decide to dismiss his actions or hide its head in the sand. Mbalula's attacks on Zuma point in this direction and show that the ANC is spineless and is pathetically handling the issue. “Legally, Zuma and his cronies understand that the courts will not look for the political tensions between Zuma and the ANC if the former president decides to go to court but would want to enforce the law and ensure that nobody's rights were infringed by checking if the basis of his expulsion is fair,” said Makgoba. Zuma’s surprise move triggered responses from other ANC NEC members, including Member of Parliament Khusela Diko, who said Zuma’s antics were an attempt to distract the ANC as it celebrated its special day.

Zuma, who now leads the MK Party, was charged after he joined the MK Party on December 16, 2023, paving the way for his expulsion from Africa's oldest liberation movement. Since his move to the party, the ANC and the EFF have been left fractured, with some senior leaders joining the MK Party.