Durban - Former ANC president Jacob Zuma has denied that his party is sidelining him from campaigning, saying his absence in recent months was because he was busy with personal business. Responding to Sunday’s news reports from his Durban North home after meeting the leadership of Black First Land First (BLF), Zuma said the reports were just a media fabrication.

The BLF met Zuma to thank him for “his radical economic transformation programme” and vowed it would vigorously push for it when it made it to Parliament after the elections.

“I don’t know that the ANC has sidelined me from campaigning. I campaign and I am going to continue. In the recent past, I was going in and out of the country, so I was doing other things. So, I don’t know that the ANC has sidelined me,” Zuma said.

He said the reports were not based on an official ANC stance, only on media reports. “Media says everything all the time,” he said.

Zuma’s last major appearance at an ANC event was in January when the party launched its election manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium. He later stirred controversy when he tweeted that he was grateful for the “support” he received from the thousands of the party’s faithful when he entered the stadium.

