Durban - Jacques Pauw, the author of the controversial book 'The President’s Keepers' that sparked calls for a probe into former president Jacob Zuma’s tax affairs, says he stands by claims that the ex-president got money from a Durban tycoon.
Breaking his silence for the first time since the legal battle between the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane ensued, Pauw said two more sources confirmed that the Roy Moodley of Royal Security made monthly payments of R1 million to Zuma towards the end of 2013. The payments allegedly continued until early 2014.
He said if Mkhwebane was serious about investigating the allegations against Zuma, she must not only rely on Zuma's tax affairs but also get Moodley’s records.
“After publishing the book, two more sources confirmed Moodley payments to Zuma. I absolutely stand by what I have published. If the Public Protector is serious about investigating the Moodley payments she should subpoena the tax, financial, bank and personnel records of Moodley and all his companies. The PP cannot merely investigate whether Zuma received payments by accessing his tax records. She will have to scrutinise for example, bank accounts from both Zuma and Moodley companies,” Pauw said Independent Media on Wednesday.
Political analysts said for Zuma to say the records must be available to Mkhwebane was a sign that he was confident that it would help to shred Pauw's book.