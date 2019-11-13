Jacques Pauw stands by claim that Jacob Zuma got payment from Roy Moodley









Jacques Pauw, the author of the controversial book 'The President’s Keepers', says he stands by claims that Zuma got money from a Durban tycoon. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA Durban - Jacques Pauw, the author of the controversial book 'The President’s Keepers' that sparked calls for a probe into former president Jacob Zuma’s tax affairs, says he stands by claims that the ex-president got money from a Durban tycoon. Breaking his silence for the first time since the legal battle between the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and Public Protector Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane ensued, Pauw said two more sources confirmed that the Roy Moodley of Royal Security made monthly payments of R1 million to Zuma towards the end of 2013. The payments allegedly continued until early 2014. He said if Mkhwebane was serious about investigating the allegations against Zuma, she must not only rely on Zuma's tax affairs but also get Moodley’s records. “After publishing the book, two more sources confirmed Moodley payments to Zuma. I absolutely stand by what I have published. If the Public Protector is serious about investigating the Moodley payments she should subpoena the tax, financial, bank and personnel records of Moodley and all his companies. The PP cannot merely investigate whether Zuma received payments by accessing his tax records. She will have to scrutinise for example, bank accounts from both Zuma and Moodley companies,” Pauw said Independent Media on Wednesday. Political analysts said for Zuma to say the records must be available to Mkhwebane was a sign that he was confident that it would help to shred Pauw's book.

However, Pauw was adamant that his book can withstand public scrutiny and added that in order for Mkhwebane to unearth the truth, she would also have to interview SARS officials that dealt with the case.

“One of these officials was former SARS acting commissioner Mark Kingon, who was then head of the VIP taxpayers unit. Zuma was at the end of 2013/beginning of 2014 on Moodley's payroll. It continued for the first few months into his presidency. Moodley paid the tax on the payments, not Zuma. So I am not sure what Zuma's records will show,” he said.

On Tuesday, Zuma took to Twitter and joined the fray. He said he was aware of the raging court battle where SARS commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, was trying to interdict Mkhwebane from obtaining the tax records, citing confidentiality. But Zuma said he has no qualms with the records being made available to Mkhwebane.

“It must be known that I have nothing to hide. If the @PublicProtector wants to see my SARS records she is free to do so. We should not make the job of the PP difficult. If she wants my records, she must have them,” Zuma said via Twitter.

On Wednesday, Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said they were not backing off with their demand for the tax records. He said they have agreed with the tax collector that while both parties are waiting for the deputy Judge President of the North Gauteng High Court, Aubrey Ledwaba, to give them a closer court date for their legal battle, the subpoena should be suspended.

