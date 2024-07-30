James de Villiers appointed as spokesperson for Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has appointed James de Villiers as the new media liaison officer and spokesperson in his office. This strategic appointment aims to bolster the ministry’s communication efforts and enhance its engagement with stakeholders.

De Villiers is a former journalist at News24 and former spokesperson for ActionSA. This month marks my last at @Action4SA 🙋‍♂️



I’ll be ever grateful to the organization, in particular to Ntate @HermanMashaba, for giving the opportunity to showcase my skills and for personal growth.



De Villiers will work with Lennox Mabaso at the office of the ministry as the media liaison officer to enhance communication strategies for the department.

According to Macpherson, De Villiers brings extensive experience to his new role, having worked extensively in the communications industry. His background includes a career as a journalist, specialising in-depth and profile writing, as well as serving as a communication officer in previous roles. De Villiers holds a BA degree in Environment and Development, complemented by a post graduate qualification in Business Administration.