Tuesday, July 30, 2024

James de Villiers appointed as spokesperson for Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson

Published 1h ago

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has appointed James de Villiers as the new media liaison officer and spokesperson in his office.

This strategic appointment aims to bolster the ministry’s communication efforts and enhance its engagement with stakeholders.

De Villiers is a former journalist at News24 and former spokesperson for ActionSA.

De Villiers will work with Lennox Mabaso at the office of the ministry as the media liaison officer to enhance communication strategies for the department.

According to Macpherson, De Villiers brings extensive experience to his new role, having worked extensively in the communications industry.

His background includes a career as a journalist, specialising in-depth and profile writing, as well as serving as a communication officer in previous roles.

De Villiers holds a BA degree in Environment and Development, complemented by a post graduate qualification in Business Administration.

Moreover, Macpherson said De Villiers is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration, and is expected to be complete it this year.

“I wish to welcome James in his new role within the ministry, and I am confident that he will perform his duties exceptionally well and amplify our efforts to communicate effectively to all stakeholders, including members of the media and members of the public,’’ said Macpherson.

