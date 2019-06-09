James Selfe to step down as DA FedEx chair after 19 years at the helm. Picture: Phando Jikelo/Afeican News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance federal executive (FedEx) chairman James Selfe has announced his decision to step down from the position at the next meeting of the DA's federal council in October, having held the position for the past 19 years, the DA said on Sunday. ''During this time his contribution to both the growth of the DA and our country’s democracy has been immense,'' DA leader Mmusi Maimane said at a media briefing in Johannesburg following the DA federal council's first meeting after the May 8 general elections.

Selfe would now head the DA's governance unit, tasked with supporting DA governments to ensure that they delivered better to citizens. This unit would require strong leadership to ensure accelerated delivery towards the next elections.

''James has both the skill, experience and institutional knowledge to spearhead this new unit, and I welcome this decision.

''James’s career in the DA, to date, spans over four decades – almost half of which he has served as the party’s federal [executive] chairperson. He will now relinquish that particular role, but his work in service of his country through the DA continues. Our party, and indeed our country, owe him a debt of gratitude,'' Maimane said.