January 8: Ace Magashule’s event in Musina canned after ANC raises its ire

Polokwane - The ANC Musina branch soccer tournament, which was billed to host suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule as its guest speaker, has been canned following a last-minute intervention by the regional leadership. Magashule, who is on suspension because of his alleged involvement in the Free State government asbestos case, is not allowed to attend or address ANC gatherings.

However, in an eyebrow-raising move, ward 8 in Musina, which is an ANC stronghold in the Vhembe region, invited him to its soccer tournament on Friday. The tournament was set to clash with the ANC’s golf fund-raiser. IOL understands that after threats of hauling the branch’s leadership over the coals and even disbanding it, the event was canned. #ANC110 - The ANC's branch in Vhembe which today intended to host suspended ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule, has bowed to pressure to can the event. This was after Vhembe regional secretary, Rudzani Ludere, wrote to the branch saying Magashule is persona non grata. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 7, 2022

Musina branch chairperson Fistos Mafela, who is a known to form part of the Radical Economic Transformation and who is a supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and Magashule, confirmed late on Thursday to IOL that the event had been cancelled. He gave no reasons. IOL has seen the letter that forced the branch’s hand on the matter. It was penned by Vhembe ANC regional secretary Rudzani Ladere, and addressed to Mafela, ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane and Basikopo Makamu, the deputy provincial secretary.

Ladere indicated that Magashule was persona-non-grata and hosting him was not consistent with the ANC’s decision to suspend him. Parts of the letter read: 1. “The National Executive Committee meeting held in May 2021 resolved to suspend Comrade Ace Magashule.”

2. “The National Executive Committee further resolved (that the) Secretary-General is not allowed to attend organisational activities or represent the ANC in any activities.“ 3. “Your activity (Musina ward 8) is inconsistent with the prescripts of the constitution of the ANC as adopted in the 54th National Conference, in particular rule 25.” 4. “Based on the decision of the National Executive Committee your branch is directed to suspend the visit of Comrade Ace Magashule scheduled for the 07th of January 2022.”

The letter’s subject line reads: “Disapproval of visit by Comrade Ace Magashule to Ward 8.” Meanwhile, other than the fund-raising golf event, Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza, were set to have a busy Friday. In the morning, Mabuza was due to lead a wreath-laying ceremony at the burial site of Peter Mokaba, a former leader of the ANC youth league who hailed from Polokwane. The January 8 rally hosting region is named after him.