January 8: Cosatu demands Zondo commission recommendations be implemented

Video by Timothy Bernard Polokwane - The Confederation of the South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that all the recommendations made in the first part of the state capture commission report should be implemented without fail.

Speaking in Polokwane on behalf of Cosatu at the January statement rally of the ANC, the federation's president, Zingiswa Losi, said they don't want the report to go to waste as a lot of taxpayers’ money was spent to produce it. Among the recommendations made by the report was that people like former SAA chairperson, Dudu Myeni and former Eskom CEO, Brian Molefe be prosecuted. The report also recommended that there should be a new body to fight corruption, supply chain officers should belong to a regulator body and the protection of whistle-blowers be made a priority.

“As a federation we don't want to see this Zondo commission report becoming like the Seriti commission on arms because almost R1 billion was spent on the Zondo commission, just printing the report they have spent R1.5 million of taxpayers money... The recommendations of the Zondo commission must be implemented without failure,” Losi said. Opening her remarks, Losi maintained that while criss-crossing the province speaking to workers ahead of the big day, they spoke to workers.

Among the issues they picked up was that workers were annoyed by corruption, unpaid municipal salaries, potholes in some areas and assassinations of whistle-blowers in the province. “The message is clear, workers love the African National Congress (ANC). Equally, workers are angered by corruption, workers are angered by municipal workers who are not paid their salaries, workers are angered by some shop stewards who have been assassinated in Vhembe for exposing corruption and not having been brought to book. Workers are angered by potholes that are never fixed, load shedding... workers want us to listen and fix South Africa,” Losi said. [email protected]