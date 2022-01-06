January 8: EFF throws more shade on ANC’s 110th birthday celebration

Durban – As if hosting a rally on the same day as the ANC’s birthday celebration was not enough, EFF deputy President Floyd Shivambu has said theirs was the only political event of importance on Saturday. Shivambu said any other event taking place on Saturday was “clowning and repeating the same lies”, making reference to the ANC’s 110th birthday celebration in Polokwane.

“The only political gathering that matters on January 8, 2022: the rest are clowning and repeating the same lies they have been telling our people! #SiyabongaKZN for leading the way towards 2024 and beyond! No retreat!” Shivambu said. EFF provincial chairperson in KZN Vusi Khoza said the rally was meant to show supporters their appreciation as the party’s support base had consistently grown over the years, especially during the local government elections in November. Commander in chief of the crimson forces, Julius Malema and members of the EFF national leadership are believed to be making their way to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for the rally.

“The national leadership decided to come and thank the people of KwaZulu-Natal for their consistency in terms of voting for the EFF. The commander in chief and the entire national leadership will be coming to meet with the fighters and voters of KwaZulu-Natal. “Of course, there will be pronouncements on how we are going to move forward because the truth is, like we said before, we wanted to bring the ANC to below 50% in the metro and all the municipalities and we’ve managed to do that. Going into 2024, we are going to remove them from the provincial government,” Khoza said. The January 8 event is somewhat of a big deal for the ruling party, as it proclaims its plans for the upcoming year.

The party’s top leadership, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile descended on Limpopo on Wednesday to engage with traditional leadership. But Ramaphosa was given the cold shoulder by traditional leadership in the province, who accused him of lying and making empty promises. “Today, I am standing here without a single property being transferred. I am still asking myself what more lies we are going to hear today,” said Kgoshi Kagoshi Phaahla, who spoke on behalf of traditional leaders.