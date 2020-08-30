Jessie Duarte confirms ANC integrity committee will quiz Cyril Ramaphosa on CR17 campaign funding

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the ANC’s integrity commission over controversial campaign donations, the deputy secretary of the party said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa has staked his reputation on cleaning up South African politics since he replaced former president Jacob Zuma 2-1/2 years ago, but he has been constrained by factional battles in the ANC, where a section of the party remains loyal to Zuma.

"He [Ramaphosa] has made contact with the integrity committee and he will be presenting himself there for a discussion on the CR17 funds," said ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte during an interview on eNCA television.

CR17 funds refer to the campaign donations Ramaphosa received in 2017 when he was running for the ANC leadership.

Duarte did not say when the president would appear before the commission.