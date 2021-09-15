Jessie Duarte drums up support for ANC in Western Cape

Cape Town - ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte urged the party’s members in the City of Cape Town to go all out to get people to register at the weekend and vote for the governing party. “In the next 45 days we have to make sure that we bring the vote back to the ANC, that we make sure our councillors are in the majority in that council in Cape Town,” Duarte said.

She was in Khayelitsha as part of the party’s campaign to mobilise the people to register at the weekend. Duarte also visited the family of Imthande Swartbooi, who drowned after falling into a sewage drain outside his family home in Greenpoint about two weeks ago, and also laid a wreath near the drain Imthande fell in. She told the volunteers that they could not say the ANC could not win the metro, which is controlled by the DA.

“We can't win if we talk like that. We must win back this city.” Duarte said it was untrue that the DA knew how to govern better. “They just know how to govern without caring about the majority. They manage and maintain what they know,” she said.

“They don’t help to develop our communities,” the deputy secretary said. Duarte also said they that they must struggle to create work opportunities for the people. “That is the job of a local authority.”

She also said they should defend the ANC. “We must defend its right to govern. That is what I came to ask you to do today.” Duarte called on the ANC Youth League to do their part and bring the young people to vote.

“The job of today, tomorrow and the next 45 days is to win votes for the ANC,” she added. After asking whether everyone was registered in Khayelitsha, Duarte said: “We need them to register and vote for the ANC.” She called for the ANC members to work together.