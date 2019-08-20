Former acting national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - Former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba has launched an urgent court application to interdict Parliament from continuing with its process to determine whether she should be restored to office or not, it emerged in Parliament on Tuesday. Parliament's justice committee on Monday said it would not place on hold the process, in terms of section 12 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, because of her bid to review her dismissal by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

However, on Tuesday morning parliamentary legal advisor Siviwe Njikela informed MPs Jiba had launched another court application seeking the proceedings to be stayed pending the outcome of her application to review Ramaphosa's decision to fire her.

"We were served with an application yesterday afternoon...which seeks to interdict this process pending the finalisation of her review application against the president and the Mokgoro commission," said Njikela.

MPs were meant to discuss written presentations received from Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, as to why they should not be removed from their respective positions as deputy director of national prosecutions and special director of prosecutions.

The pair were fired by Ramaphosa in April on the basis of the Mokgoro report which found that they were not fit for office and had compromised the integrity of the NPA.

African News Agency/ANA