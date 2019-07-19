Former NPA top prosecutors, advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi will be given 10 working days to tell Parliament whether they should be restored to their former positions. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) top prosecutors, advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, will be given 10 working days to tell Parliament whether they should be restored to their former positions. Parliament's portfolio committee on justice and its selected committee on security and justice (National Council of Provinces) held a joint meeting on Friday to discuss whether they would ratify President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to remove them from office.

In a statement, the chairpersons of the two committees said MPs received a briefing from Parliament's legal services after which they decided to afford the duo a chance to tell the national legislature why they should be reinstated.

"The two committees agreed that the advocates will be given 10 working days to make written representations to the NA and NCOP," the statement said.

"Furthermore, the committees will deliberate separately on the matter. The committees will meet in August to begin deliberations."

Ramaphosa fired the duo in April in line with a recommendation by Judge Yvonne Mokgoro who chaired a commission of inquiry into their conduct.

Mokgoro found Jiba and Mrwebi were not fit to hold office and recommended to Ramaphosa that he remove the pair as deputy national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) and special director of public prosecutions respectively. Their tenure at the NPA was characterised by failure to diligently exercise their duties, incompetence and lack of integrity while compromising the independence of the NPA, the Judge said.

Both were found to have failed to comply with court processes.

African News Agency (ANA)