Johannesburg - Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba’s attempt to cross-examine Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo Commission has been postponed.



Jiba’s legal team approached the Zondo commission on Tuesday seeking permission to cross-examine Agrizzi on a string of allegations the former Bosasa COO made against Jiba when he testified earlier this year.



Advocate Zola Majavu, for Jiba, argued that his client wants to save her integrity by applying to cross-examine Agrizzi.



Agrizzi detailed how Jiba and Mrwebi and Jackie Lephinka, who was Jiba's assistant, would be paid as they were handling the investigation involving Bosasa and the correctional service department.



Agrizzi said in 2009/2010 it was decided, along with former prisons commissioner Linda Mti, that Jiba, whose code names was "snake" would be paid R100 000, Mrwebi, who was called "snail", would be paid R10 000 and Lephinka "J" would be paid R20 000.



Mti had been in constant contact with Jiba, Mrwebi and Lephinka and he had suggested that they should be "sorted out". Mti had also received documents from Jiba and Lephinka regarding the NPA investigation and in turn would hand these documents to Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, Agrizzi said.



According to Agrizzi, Mti would be the one who facilitated the payments to the NPA officials while he also received a cash payment of R65 000 a month.



These allegations by Agrizzi formed the basis of Majavu’s application. He said even though what Agrizzi said was largely hearsay, it was important for Jiba that he be questioned on the matter.



Commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo questioned Majavu saying from reading Agrizzi’s testimony, it was clear that he had been testifying on second-hand knowledge and it may be best for Jiba to apply to cross-examine Mti as he was said to be the one who allegedly made the cash payments. Mti has yet to appear at the commission.



Zondo said he was inclined to dismiss Jiba’s application because of this reason. He said he was willing to grant Jiba permission to appear and give her version of events.



Majavu and Zondo agreed that it would be best if Jiba’s application is not dismissed, but postponed to a later date depending on who appears and further implicates Jiba.



“Miss Jiba’s application to cross-examine Mr Agrizzi is postponed until and when other witnesses have given evidence related to Bosasa,” Zondo said.