Job 'bloodbath' likely to continue if economy does not pick up, warns Minister Thulas Nxesi

Cape Town – Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has warned that the jobs bloodbath will continue if the economy does not pick up. He said the economy was already in the doldrums before the lockdown was implemented last year. Thousands of jobs were shed over the last two years with businesses shut down due to the lockdown measures.

Nxesi, who was replying to oral questions during the passing of the budget, said the issue of unemployment was not the issue of one department. He said when the economy was starting to pick up, the July riots broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. That had a bearing on the economy as more people lost their jobs.

Thousands of businesses were destroyed in the two provinces and R50 billion lost in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Nxesi said adding salt to the wound was the Omicron variant that threatens to strangle the economy. He said they were also discussing the issue of mandatory vaccines to ensure the economy was not shut down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a task team to look at the issue of compulsory vaccines. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the recommendations of the task team had not yet been tabled. Nxesi said the issue of unemployment was a sore point in government.