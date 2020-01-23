Johannesburg – Former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama and current speaker Tshwane Katlego Mathebe have been suspended as councillors after Gauteng MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile accused them of breaching the code of conduct of council.
The two have been suspended without pay.
Maile made the announcement in Midrand on Thursday,where he said their suspension was in line with the spirit of co-operative governance.
Da Gama is accused of having mischievously collapsing a council meeting ahead of the voting process before the dramatic ousting of the DA-led government.
Da Gama adjourned the meeting amid disagreements among councillors over the interpretation of what constituted a majority, saying he would seek legal advice.