Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo died with his boots on - Parliament
Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have paid tribute to late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo who died of Covid-19 complications.
They said Makhubo died with his boots on.
The presiding officers said on Saturday Makhubo had played a key role in local government over the years.
They said he was at the centre of a city that is the economic hub of Africa.
They described Makhubo as a man who was at the coalface of service delivery, and led from the front.
Despite his hospitalisation he was concerned about the welfare of the people of Johannesburg, said the presiding officers.
Makhubo had served as MMC for finance in the City of Johannesburg and later became mayor after Herman Mashaba left the position in late 2019.
Modise and Masondo said Makhubo remained an important member of the council over the years and had served with distinction.
“He was a great asset in local government matters, the coalface of service delivery, and brought in unique experience and know-how, particularly during cooperative government and intergovernmental relations programmes led by the National Council of Provinces. His clarity, analysis and approach always demonstrated a well-versed and passionate public representative, concerned with solutions to the socio-economic challenges faced by all citizens of the city. In him, we have lost an industrious and unpretentious public servant,” said Masondo and Modise in a statement.
“He truly understood servanthood leadership, and led from the front in the fight against the pandemic since its outbreak last year. Despite being hospitalised, Mayor Makhubo was more concerned about the welfare of the people he led; he continued to urge the public to adhere to all health and safety protocols from his bedside. He was a brave and exemplary leader and did not put the interests of his health above those of others. Against this volatile and tricky pandemic, he died on the battlefield with his boots on. The people of Joburg and South Africa owe it to him and thousands of others who lost the battle against this disease to intensify the unity of purpose to dislodge its grip”, they said.
Political Bureau