Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo died with his boots on - Parliament

Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have paid tribute to late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo who died of Covid-19 complications. They said Makhubo died with his boots on.

The presiding officers said on Saturday Makhubo had played a key role in local government over the years. They said he was at the centre of a city that is the economic hub of Africa. They described Makhubo as a man who was at the coalface of service delivery, and led from the front.

Despite his hospitalisation he was concerned about the welfare of the people of Johannesburg, said the presiding officers. Makhubo had served as MMC for finance in the City of Johannesburg and later became mayor after Herman Mashaba left the position in late 2019. Modise and Masondo said Makhubo remained an important member of the council over the years and had served with distinction.