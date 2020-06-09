Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo in self-isolation after Covid-19 case in his office

Pretoria – Johannesburg Mayor Geoffrey Makhubo is self-isolating, as a precautionary measure, after a case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in his private office. “The private office of the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Makhubo has recorded its first positive case of Covid-19. A member of staff in the mayor’s office has tested positive for Covid-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week. "The said staffer is now in recovery and is self-isolating at home,” said mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase. Makhubo was recently tested for Covid-19 and the results were negative. “However, as a precautionary measure, the mayor has today undergone another Covid-19 test and has decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results are known. "The entire staff complement in the executive mayor's office has, as a precaution, also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status,” Ndamase said.

He said the office of the executive mayor will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city whilst in self-isolation,” Ndamase said. “The mayor has wished the said staff member well during their treatment and recovery process.”

Earlier on Monday, it also emerged that support staff based at Gauteng’s coronavirus command centre have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Support staff members based at the provincial command centre tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, 4 June, as part of routine screening and testing conducted among staff members exposed to risk of contracting coronavirus.

"Sadly, two staff members tested positive for Covid-19,” the provincial government said in a statement.

“Like all other public servants who have tested positive, affected staff members and their families are receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.”

The province said all staff members that were in contact with the infected employees were being tested, and that all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus were being followed.

